T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $13,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $163.19 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $169.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.84. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.