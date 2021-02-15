Tael Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.54 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $119.16, $4.92, $5.22 and $13.96.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00067713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.12 or 0.00978513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00053820 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.75 or 0.05179782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00025313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00018297 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00036417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

