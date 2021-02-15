Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $456,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $299,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,857.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSM traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.06. 602,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,484,862. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $139.80. The stock has a market cap of $715.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

