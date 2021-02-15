Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Short Interest Down 28.4% in January

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the January 14th total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $199.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

