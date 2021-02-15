Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $210.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.46.

Shares of TTWO opened at $199.86 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,214,000 after purchasing an additional 439,944 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,388.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 297,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after acquiring an additional 291,882 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,794,000 after acquiring an additional 259,597 shares in the last quarter. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $43,471,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 294,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,639,000 after buying an additional 199,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

