Tamawood Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:TWD)

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$2.53.
Tamawood Company Profile
Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Tamawood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamawood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.