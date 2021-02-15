Tamawood Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:TWD)

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$2.53.

Tamawood Company Profile

Tamawood Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract home construction, home design, project management, and other associated services in Australia. It is also involved in franchising and licensing operations, as well as generates and trades in renewable energy certificates associated with solar products.

