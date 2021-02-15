Tap (XTP) 1-Day Volume Hits $39,513.00

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Tap has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Tap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $11.30 million and approximately $39,513.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00068737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.07 or 0.00959193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00052350 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.16 or 0.05156778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00025238 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00018270 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00036500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

XTP is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

Tap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

