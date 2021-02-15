Tap (XTP) Price Tops $0.0092

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Tap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Tap has a market capitalization of $11.30 million and $39,513.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00068737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.07 or 0.00959193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00052350 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.16 or 0.05156778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00025238 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00018270 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00036500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Tap Profile

XTP is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.