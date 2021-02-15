Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 61,480 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Targa Resources worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.32.

NYSE:TRGP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.74. 70,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $40.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

