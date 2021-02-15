Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,096 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 0.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.43. 92,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,597. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The company has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.48.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

