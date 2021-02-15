Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,061,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 127,946 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Target worth $363,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $191.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.93 and a 200-day moving average of $164.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.48.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

