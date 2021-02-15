Taylor Morrison Home Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $29.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,553 shares of company stock worth $2,942,610. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.