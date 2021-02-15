Taylor Wimpey plc Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taylor Wimpey in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
