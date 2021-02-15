TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in TC Energy by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.53. The stock had a trading volume of 220,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.05. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92.

Several research firms have commented on TRP. Bank of America cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.44.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.