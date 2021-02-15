TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 46,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of TC Energy worth $19,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRP. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 28.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,146 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 58.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 57,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.44.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $44.53 on Monday. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $44.05.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

