TCF National Bank Buys 419 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TCF National Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of TCF National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. TCF National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,259,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $394.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,090. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $394.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

