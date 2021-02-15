TCF National Bank Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TCF National Bank increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $240.37. 187,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,137,021. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.86 and a 200 day moving average of $234.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $219.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,766 shares of company stock worth $17,037,252 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

