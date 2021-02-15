TCF National Bank Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.0% of TCF National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,014. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $218.39.

