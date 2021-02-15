TCF National Bank Has $32.72 Million Stock Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

TCF National Bank trimmed its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,776 shares during the period. TCF Financial makes up 3.5% of TCF National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TCF National Bank owned approximately 0.58% of TCF Financial worth $32,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,359,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,591,000 after buying an additional 109,003 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 24.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,664,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,330,000 after buying an additional 1,126,756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,460,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,831,000 after buying an additional 332,170 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,772,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,409,000 after buying an additional 76,057 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 16.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,944,000 after buying an additional 244,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCF traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.43. 37,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,607. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $44.81.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TCF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $887,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

