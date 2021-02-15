TCF National Bank Has $6.76 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TCF National Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,151,162. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average is $70.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

