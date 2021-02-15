TCF National Bank Has $9.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

TCF National Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.0% of TCF National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,353,000 after purchasing an additional 535,573 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,874,000 after purchasing an additional 168,154 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 347.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,467,000 after purchasing an additional 138,622 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,815,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.57. The stock had a trading volume of 44,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,983. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $223.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

