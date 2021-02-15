TCF National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

TCF National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,598 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.4% of TCF National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 72,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 44,861 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.23. 247,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,453,503. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.60 and a 200 day moving average of $108.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.