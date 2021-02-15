TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Price Hits $0.0278

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 42.4% higher against the dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $334,446.71 and approximately $3,931.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00013315 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,038,263 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com . The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars.

