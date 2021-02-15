Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF)’s share price traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. 618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46.

Ted Baker Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBAKF)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.