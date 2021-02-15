Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 171,300 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the January 14th total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGP traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,934. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

