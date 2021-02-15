Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) Trading Up 0.6%

Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €3.25 ($3.82) and last traded at €3.25 ($3.82). Approximately 494,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 608% from the average daily volume of 69,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.23 ($3.79).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TC1 shares. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €1.70 ($2.00) target price on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $413.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30.

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber networks in Germany. The company operates through TV, Internet and Telephony, and Other segments. It offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs, and approximately 250 TV channels and 70 digital radio stations that are offered on the digital entertainment platform.

