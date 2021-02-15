Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100,800 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Teleflex worth $29,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth approximately $4,556,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 409.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFX. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.27.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

TFX opened at $406.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $396.40 and its 200-day moving average is $374.68. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $414.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

