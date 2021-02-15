Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Short Interest Update

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,320,000 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the January 14th total of 6,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

NYSE:VIV opened at $9.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion and a PE ratio of 16.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,662,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,821 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,212,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,310,000 after purchasing an additional 626,304 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,336,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,061,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 371,560 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 260,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIV. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

