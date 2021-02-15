Tellor Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $132.74 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. Tellor has a total market cap of $82.04 million and approximately $132.74 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tellor has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for $48.21 or 0.00099078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00070364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.96 or 0.01002931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00054055 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.24 or 0.05288912 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00018979 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00025128 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00037654 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,782,392 coins and its circulating supply is 1,701,905 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

Tellor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

