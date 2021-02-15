TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,505,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,453,053 shares during the quarter. TELUS accounts for approximately 3.4% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.97% of TELUS worth $247,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TELUS by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,491,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,535,000 after purchasing an additional 67,250 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 213,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,478,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,578,000 after purchasing an additional 152,200 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in TELUS by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 20,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TELUS by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,763 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TU shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE:TU traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.96. 129,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,376. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

