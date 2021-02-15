TELUS Co. (T.TO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get TELUS Co. (T.TO) alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.05.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) stock opened at C$26.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.74. The company has a market cap of C$34.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.54.

About TELUS Co. (T.TO)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Co. (T.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS Co. (T.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.