Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L) (LON:TEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,066.18

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L) (LON:TEM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,066.18 ($13.93) and last traded at GBX 1,065.60 ($13.92), with a volume of 15835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,050 ($13.72).

The stock has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 29.71, a current ratio of 29.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 990.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 894.66.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L) (LON:TEM)

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The objective of the Company is to provide long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders through investment in companies operating in emerging markets or whose stocks are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

