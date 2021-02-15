Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.75 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TPX. Truist raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of TPX opened at $32.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,100 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,269. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

