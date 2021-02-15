Tendies (TEND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $73.04 Million

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 32% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Tendies has a market cap of $1.64 million and $73.04 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tendies has traded up 47.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00058141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.00263296 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00086402 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00075840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00089552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.72 or 0.00422367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00180211 BTC.

Tendies Token Profile

Tendies’ total supply is 7,922,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,522,727 tokens. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

Tendies Token Trading

Tendies can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

