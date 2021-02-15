Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Teradyne comprises about 0.7% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Teradyne worth $12,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 99,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 7.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.06.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,970.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER traded up $7.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.41. 145,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,817. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $143.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

