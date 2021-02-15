Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) Short Interest Update

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the January 14th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS TEGR traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 155,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,106. Terra Energy & Resource Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies Company Profile

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Terra Insight Services, Inc, operates as a natural resource exploration technology company worldwide. It provides mapping and analysis services for exploration, drilling, and mining companies related to natural resources. The company's technologies consist of Sub Terrain Prospecting technology, Naturally Adsorbed Gas Survey technology, Side View Seismic Locator technology, and Seismic Location of Emission Centers technology.

