Terra (LUNA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $261.49 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last week, Terra has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and $261.49 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $5.39 or 0.00011350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 81.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 958,635,642 coins and its circulating supply is 449,101,205 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

