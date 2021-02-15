Terracoin Price Tops $0.0422 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 43.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 15th. Terracoin has a market cap of $966,767.43 and $1,657.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded up 123% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,480.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $748.49 or 0.01543912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.79 or 0.00531741 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00045679 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003992 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005217 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

