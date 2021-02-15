TerraKRW (KRT) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. TerraKRW has a market cap of $39.04 million and $48,238.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00058415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.44 or 0.00270786 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00080604 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00087625 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00090887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.35 or 0.00405512 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00185438 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s total supply is 42,695,728,669 coins and its circulating supply is 42,694,999,560 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

TerraKRW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

