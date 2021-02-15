TerraUSD (UST) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC on exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $444.33 million and $27.12 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006920 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008867 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 444,486,366 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

TerraUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.