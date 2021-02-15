Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Position Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.22% of Terreno Realty worth $8,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 326,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,147,000 after buying an additional 12,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO opened at $61.12 on Monday. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.