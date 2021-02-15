Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a report issued on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

TRNO opened at $61.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.06. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $64.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 632.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Terreno Realty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Terreno Realty by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 32,617 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

