Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $61.12 on Monday. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $64.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.06.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 125.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 9.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 264.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 134.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 56,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 84.06%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

