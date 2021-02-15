Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $239.80

Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 239.80 ($3.13) and last traded at GBX 243.90 ($3.19), with a volume of 1548439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 304.76 ($3.98).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 281.57 ($3.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 241.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 225.92. The company has a market capitalization of £23.96 billion and a PE ratio of 21.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 50.93 ($0.67) per share. This is a boost from Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 15th. Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 88.50%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

