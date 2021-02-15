Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,245 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.0% of Aperio Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $326,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 164.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 220.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,323 shares of company stock worth $93,569,117. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $816.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $783.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,638.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $804.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

