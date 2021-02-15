Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 2.8% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Tesla by 332.3% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 450.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. DAGCO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 550.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $816.12 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $804.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.52. The firm has a market cap of $783.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,638.80, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.58, for a total value of $8,175,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,021,279.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,323 shares of company stock worth $93,569,117. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

