Tether (USDT) Market Capitalization Achieves $32.10 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Tether has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion and approximately $157.16 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00059913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.75 or 0.00272839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00090977 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00082876 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00094339 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.73 or 0.00406397 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00185267 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,406.04 or 0.87159182 BTC.

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 33,108,167,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,089,698,002 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Tether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

