Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,157 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Tetra Tech worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 67,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $563,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,842 shares of company stock worth $26,280,199 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $133.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $143.35.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTEK shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

