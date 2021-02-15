Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,058 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of American Campus Communities worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACC. Evercore ISI cut American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $43.46 on Monday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $49.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

