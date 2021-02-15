Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,174 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $96.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.22.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.